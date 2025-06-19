Double Blow For WWE as Liv Morgan Injury Disrupts Plans for Evolution 2 And WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

WWE superstar Liv Morgan suffered a nasty shoulder injury during a recent match on WWE Raw against Kairi Sane, which turned out to be worse than initially feared and has her set for not only surgery but also a significant amount of time on the sidelines as a result. Morgan is currently one half of the WWE women's tag team champions alongside fellow Judgement Day member Raquel Rodriguez, and is in an on-screen relationship with WWE Intercontinental champion Dominik Mysterio. What's more, she was rumoured to be defending those titles at WWE Evolution 2, the second edition of WWE's all-women premium live event.

But Morgan's injury has done two major things - throw plans for Evolution 2 in doubt while also rip up plans for the women's tag team titles.

ALSO READ | WWE Set to Make HUGE Change From August 2025 to SmackDown - Report

Marquee WWE Evolution Match Now Off

On TV, WWE were building towards a tag team match pitting Morgan and Rodriguez against Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, collectively known as The Bella Twins.

The WWE Hall of Famers competed as a tag team in their time as active wrestlers but the tag team titles for women did not exist at the time.

Now a report in WrestleVotes suggests plans for the match have been ‘ripped up’ completely.

However, a source of bigger concern for the company is that they will now have to figure out what they do with the titles not just for this event but also in the long-term.

Future of Women's Tag Titles Uncertain

When one wrestler who holds a tag team belt is out injured for a long period of time, the company usually strips that team of the titles and they are awarded to someone else either through a tournament or a similar manner.

However, they have sometimes taken the unusual route of giving the uninjured wrestler a new tag team partner - like was the case with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

As of now though, there are no concrete plans as to what will happen with the tag belts according to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

One other suggestion would be to have Raquel team with Roxanne Perez, who has been trying to be part of The Judgement Day but who was at odds with Morgan.