Former Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Jailed In Mexico Following US Deportation

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrives for his cruiserweight boxing match against Jake Paul, in Anaheim, California | Image: AP

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the renowned boxer, has been arrested in Mexico after serving time in US custody. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested the boxer from the Studio City area in Los Angeles.

The Mexican boxer is wanted for alleged ties to the cartel. He had also overstayed his US visa and was there on a green card application. César Chávez Jr. was in US custody for 46 days before being deported to Mexico.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Arrested In Mexico After US Deportation For Alleged Cartel Ties

The US authorities handed over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at a checkpoint in Nogales. He was then arrested and locked up inside a federal prison in the capital city of the northern state of Sonora, as revealed by the BBC.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.had a warrant issued against him in Mexico for having alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. He is also charged with alleged arms and drug trafficking.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the president of Mexico, has confirmed the news of Chavez's deportation during her daily press conference.

“I understand he was deported. I don’t know if it was yesterday or this morning, but we were informed that he was arriving in Mexico,” the Mexican President said, as per AP.

Who Is Julio Cesar Chavez Jr? How Did He Build His Name In Boxing?

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is the son of legendary Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez. The 39-year-old had won the WBC middleweight title and went on to defend it three times.

César Chávez Jr. has fought against Mexican boxing greats Canelo Álvarez and Sergio Martinez, losing to both of them.

The Mexican boxer had talent and had a firm early career. But his off-the-ring issues had clouded his legacy. Chávez Jr. had battled drug addictions when he was young and had also been suspended multiple times after failing to make weight.

César Chávez Jr. had a DUI conviction in 2012 and was sentenced to jail for 13 days. Then, in January 2024, he was arrested on weapons charges after being found in possession of two AR-style ghost rifles.