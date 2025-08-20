Mohamed Salah Creates History, Races Past Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry And Gareth Bale And Becomes First Player To Register Unique Record

Updated 20 August 2025 at 13:08 IST
English Premier League defending champions, Liverpool's star winger Mohamed Salah scripted history. The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) felicitated the Liverpool talisman with the Men's Player of the Year award for a third time. Salah is currently the first and the only player to achieve this feat. Alongside Mohamed Salah, Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers was adjudged the Young Player of the Year and James Trafford was named Championship Player of the Year.
The 33-year-old legendary winger Salah played a very pivotal role in Liverpool winning the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. Salah dominated the proceedings and finished the tournament with 29 goals, as the league's highest scorer. The Egyptian also had 18 assists to his name.
The Liverpool winger did face tough competition from Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, and his own teammate Alexis Mac Allister. The star winger was also named as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year for the 2024-25 campaign.
"Of course I wanted to be a football player and I wanted to be famous and provide for my family, but you don't think about the big stuff when you are still in Egypt. When you grow, you start to see things differently," said the Liverpool winger.
Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest); Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), William Saliba (Arsenal), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal); Declan Rice (Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool); Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)
Sir Gareth Southgate was felicitated with the PFA Merit Award for his contribution to English football and his achievements with it, both as a player and a manager. Richard Kone was also awarded with the League One Player of the Year award after scoring 18 goals for Wycombe.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 20 August 2025 at 13:08 IST