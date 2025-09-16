Jaismine Lamboria Rooting For Olympic Glory After Historic Gold Medal Finish In World Boxing Championships

Jaismine Lamboria, the gold medalist at the World Boxing Championships, has set her sights on winning the coveted gold in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old expressed pride in her performance at the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool, where she clinched a historic win to secure pole position and clinch the gold medal.

Jaismine Lamboria Eyes Olympic Glory After Winning Gold At Worlds

Jaismine Lamboria had secured a clinical victory over Poland's Julia Szeremta in the women's 57kg final. After the Polish gained some momentum in the first round, the 24-year-old boxer from India pushed ahead in the second round to gain authority over the Polish striker.

Lamboria eventually sealed a 4-1 split decision victory over Szeremta, sealing a historic gold medal triumph in the championship tournament.

After the historic triumph, Jaismine Lamboria is encouraged to push herself and prepare for the upcoming Summer Olympics in 2028, where she aims for a top podium spot and a gold medal finish.

"It feels good, and winning a gold medal in itself is a matter of immense happiness. My coaches have helped me a lot in improving my game. I am feeling very good.

"I missed out on medals twice, but now I have made a comeback with a gold, so it feels very satisfying. Yes, the training will be directed towards that (Olympic glory), and my coaches will work accordingly on my technical training," Jasmine Lamboria said, as per PTI.

Minakshi Hooda Also Seals Clinical Gold Medal In Boxing Worlds

Jaismine Lamboria's gold medal finish at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool made her the first Indian champion under World Boxing, the new world governing body for the sport.

Apart from the 24-year-old Lamboria, Minakshi Hooda had also clinched a gold medal finish in the women's 48kg category. She defeated the Paris Olympics bronze medalist Nazym Kyzaibay in the competition to seal a historic win.