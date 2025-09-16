'Inspire Countless Youngsters': PM Modi Hails Anandkumar Velkumar For Securing India's First-Ever Gold In Speed Skating World Championships

Anandkumar Velkumar scripted history as he clinched India's first-ever gold at the Speed Skating World Championships. The Indian skater stunned his opponents as he completed the senior men’s 1000 m sprint with a timing of 1:24.924 as he became the country's first world champion in the sport. Velkumar has been in some impeccable form lately and he registered the historic triumph just a day after winning the historic bronze in the 500 m sprint.

PM Modi Hails Anandkumar Velkumar's Historic Win

Prior to the historic senior men’s 1000 m sprint, Velkumar clocked 43.072s to win India's first senior Worlds medal in Beidaihe. Adding to the historic day, Krish Sharma also won the junior 1000 m sprint gold and completed a remarkable double for the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took notice of Anandkumar Velkumar's win and he hailed the Indian athlete for his remarkable achievement in roller sports.

"Proud of Anandkumar Velkumar for winning the Gold at the Senior Men’s 1000m Sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025. His grit, speed and spirit have made him India’s first World Champion in skating. His accomplishment will inspire countless youngsters. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," wrote PM Modi on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was also Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports from 2019–21, praised Velkumar for his historic triumph. "What a glorious moment for Indian sports! Anandkumar Velkumar clinches Gold in the 1000m Sprint at the Speed Skating World Championship 2025, becoming the first-ever Indian World Champion in the sport. Proud of you, Champ!" wrote Rijiju.

ALSO READ | Armand Duplantis Soars To New High, Breaks Pole Vault World Record For 14th Time To Claim 3rd World Championship Title

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Anandkumar Velkumar

Indian athlete Anandkumar Velkumar has continued to produce world-beating performances. He won a silver in the 15 km elimination at the Junior World Championships in 2021 and announced himself on the international stage. He also helped India in winning the bronze in the 3000 m team relay during the Asian Games in Hangzhou.