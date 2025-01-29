Logan Paul To Take On His Brother Jake Paul Inside The Squared Circle? Here's The Reality Behind The Viral HBO Max Poster

Celebrity brothers Logan Paul and Jake Paul have stirred the internet after their recent announcement. The internet sensations have been in the limelight lately as the Paul Brothers continue to deliver viral content which captures the fans' attention. Logan is now a WWE superstar while Jake has been in the realm of boxing and recently sparred against former world champion, 'Iron' Mike Tyson. Recently, the brothers shared a graphic which looked like a tease for an imminent boxing match with each other. The poster garnered a lot of attention as the fans were hyped over a possible fight down the road.

Jake Paul vs Logan Paul To Happen? Reports Offer Clarity On Rumoured Fight

The internet was lit up over the possibility of seeing the Paul brothers battle against each other in a squared circle. Speculations arose after Logan Paul shared a graphic of him and Jake Paul staring at each other, and it was made in such a way as to make it look like a graphic for a match. Additional details were kept in suspense as nothing was written in the graphic. Logan's caption also intrigued the fans as it hinted towards a possible boxing match. It said, "The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on @StreamOnMax."

However, fans expecting a boxing match are in for a major letdown as ESPN's Mike Coppinger reports that Jake and Logan Paul are not planning to face off against each other in a showdown. Instead, the poster is regarding the announcement of a reality series featuring the Paul brothers. The series will be aired on March 27, which would air on HBO Max. Additional details regarding the series are yet to be determined.

A Look At Jake & Logan Paul's Combat Sports Background

Jake Paul has been actively participating in professional boxing fights and has locked horns against some high-profile boxers in the past. From Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley to Tommy Fury and Mike Tyson, the list continues to be huge. Jake has an 11-1-0 record, with his sole loss coming against Tommy Fury.

On the other hand, Logan Paul has turned himself into a professional wrestler by being a part of the WWE. He has battled against then-champion Roman Reigns in a losing effort. But he eventually emerged as a champion after winning the United States championship before losing it to LA Knight.