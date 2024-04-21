Advertisement

Following the erratic behaviour in the lead-up to the fight, Ryan Garcia showcased a professional self in the ring against Devin Haney. Garcia floored Haney three times in the fight and eventually won the match by a majority decision. Two judges scored in favour of Garcia and one rated the fight as a draw. 115-109, 114-110, and 112-112 were the final scores on the cards.

Ryan Garcia leaves floors Devin Haney mentally and physically

In the run-up to the fight, Ryan Garcia had garnered the attention of the fight fraternity with his odd tweets on X, and when he failed to make the weight cut, let alone chug beer at the weigh-in ceremony, opinions were flowing that Garcia is not serious about the fight and shouldn't be allowed to compete. To the surprise of many, Garcia moved exceptionally well in the ring in front of Haney and won the fight following a scintillating performance.

Garcia had serious venom in his hands and apart from that he did not miss the opportunity to psychologically beat Devin Haney in the fight. Here's a clip of what transpired from Ryan Garcia's end in the ring.

Ryan Garcia doing this to Devin Haney then saying he has ADHD is wicked 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0RJ0tRxOSy — dior ⭒ (@onlydioria)

There's another video that is making rounds on the internet. It shows Garcia landing a clean left on Haney, almost taking the light out of him.

Ryan Garcia had this man seeing ghosts 🤣 pic.twitter.com/s9au3tXtoK — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh)

Garcia might have won but he was not crowned as the new WBA Super lightweight champion, as he missed the weight for the fight.