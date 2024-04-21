Advertisement

Ryan Garcia displayed his career-best performance on Saturday against Devin Haney. Ahead of the fight, Garcia had gripped the attention of fans worldwide with his peculiar social media posts and odd actions at the weigh-in ceremony. Garcia missed the weight of the Super Lightweight bout by 3.2 lbs, thus, making it a non-title fight.

Ryan Garcia went all-out in the post-fight presser

Considering his demeanor and social media posts, opinions flowed that Garcia isn't taking the fight seriously. Going into the fight, there were prevalent concerns regarding the mental health of Garcia. However, in the ring, he made it known that he was unfazed by the outside noise and had the nucleolus ready to register the win.

Garcia floored Devin Haney not once but thrice in the fight and eventually won the bout via, a majority decision. Two out of the three judges rated in his favour, whereas, one scored the fight as a draw.

Following the culmination of the fight, an expressive and delightful Ryan Garcia had a wild media interaction.

"God did, my heavenly father Jesus Christ I give you all the glory.

"I couldn't do it without you, I love you so much."

He then addressed the fans and media: "Come on, you really thought I was crazy? You all lost your whole mind... You guys overrate everything, you guys hate on me because I'm pretty and s*** that's f***ed up."

"My left hook is my left hook, that's blessed by God.

"Whenever I land it, it can put you out or down...

"I need to gather my thoughts I need a shot or a beer, I need some alcohol to get my mind going.

"Man I'm kidding, can't you guys take a joke?

"I knew I had control after [the first knockdown] maybe my conditioning wasn't the best but at the end of the day I got the job done."