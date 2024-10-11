Published 20:21 IST, October 11th 2024
Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and 2 other coaches won't return to Brian Snitker's 2025 staff
The Atlanta Braves are making changes to manager Brian Snitker's coaching staff following the team's quick exit from their NL Wild Card Series by informing hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and two other coaches they won't return.
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker | Image: AP
