Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and 2 other coaches won't return to Brian Snitker's 2025 staff

The Atlanta Braves are making changes to manager Brian Snitker's coaching staff following the team's quick exit from their NL Wild Card Series by informing hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and two other coaches they won't return.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker | Image: AP
20:21 IST, October 11th 2024