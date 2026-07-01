Brazil Suffer Huge Blow Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Pre-Quarters; Lucas Paqueta to Miss Remainder of Tournament Due to Injury

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil beat Japan to make it to the Round of 16, but now they have suffered a huge blow ahead of the pre-quarters as they are set to miss the services of Lucas Paqueta, who has picked up an injury and is set to miss the rest of the tournament. The Confederação Brasileira de Futebol has released an official statement confirming that Paquetá underwent imaging tests which show a a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh.

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‘Muscle injury in the back of his left thigh’

"Player Lucas Paquetá underwent imaging tests this Tuesday, which confirmed a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh. The player will follow an intensive treatment protocol, under the supervision of the Brazilian National Team's medical staff, aiming for his recovery and return to activities as soon as possible."

As per Globo, he is unlikely to recover in time even if Brazil reach the final.

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Brazil Edge Japan

With Brazil trailing for much of the game after Japan took the lead and with extra time looming, Gabriel Martinelli came through in a big, big way at the World Cup.

Martinelli entered the game as a second-half substitute and put an end to Japan’s near-upset on Monday, scoring the winning goal late in injury time to give five-time champion Brazil a 2-1 victory and a spot in the round of 16.

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The result was a showcase of Brazil’s Italian connections. Martinelli holds dual citizenship in Italy and Brazil, and the man who made the decision to change the team’s makeup was Carlo Ancelotti, an Italian who is the first European to coach the South American country’s national team.