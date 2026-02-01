Budget 2026 May Focus On Sports to Accelerate India’s Game-Ready Infra Push for Commonwealth Games 2030

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, carrying the budget tablet, leaves for the parliament to present the Union Budget 2026, in New Delhi | Image: ANI

On a cold, fuzzy Sunday morning, all eyes remain glued to the TV sets and mobile phones as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament.

With the central government focusing on building India as a sporting nation, the push is expected to be even bigger this time. India has also earned the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games in 2030, making it significantly imperative to strengthen India's sports infrastructure.

Sports are expected to receive significantly larger budgetary aid in 2026 to fulfil the needs for nourishing India's sports infrastructure and grassroots programs.

Sports May Emerge As A Major Beneficiary In Union Budget 2026

Reports have said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce a multi-year capital expenditure plan to develop world-class sports infrastructure in the country over the next decade.

The focus would remain on building training centres for key Olympic sports and a well-developed system to scout talent.

The Centre may also announce a groundbreaking move with the development of a National Institute of Sports Science and Research, which would help promote the establishment of a sports ecosystem.

In the previous Union Budget, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports was allocated INR 3,794.30 crore. It was a 17% upsurge, with the Khelo India programme being the biggest beneficiary.

The flagship system to develop and scout young and upstart athletes received INR 100 crores for the 2025-26 financial year, an INR 200 crores increase from the INR 800 crores they were granted in 2024-25.

After getting a marginal hike in the previous year's budget, the National Sports Federations and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) could be in line to receive enhanced assistance.

2030 Commonwealth Games Could Be Another Huge Point Of Focus

India's ambitious push to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2034 Olympics could stimulate significant interest in what this year's Union Budget has in place for sports.

It is worth noting that the central government has been actively pushing to develop and promote sports infrastructure with ambitious projects, as it could help India make a name in global sports.