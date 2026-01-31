Novak Djokovic Should Retire After Australian Open 2026 Final vs Carlos Alcaraz. Here's Why

Australian Open 2026: At 38, former World No. 1 brought all his experience to the fore on Friday night in Melbourne to get past Jannik Sinner in one of the most-thrilling games of the tournament. The Serbian icon had to play out of his skin and match a younger Sinner toe-to-toe to get past him. It was not easy and it has never been easy for the winner of 24 Grand Slams.

Djokovic Turns Back Clock

From the outset, Djokovic knew he had to be at his best to challenge Sinner, who has got the better of him in the past and was the favourite on Friday night as well. It was a packed arena and that was always expected when Djokovic is playing. There was pressure and high expectations and Djokovic lived upto it and how. The match lasted for over four hours at the iconic Rod Laver Arena and it took a gigantic effort from Djokovic to take down the 2024, 2025 Australian Open champion to set up a date with world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Time to Call it a Day

On Friday night, Djokovic had the crowd backing him to the hilt despite knowing that he was the underdog and he did not disappoint. Come Sunday, Djokovic will once again start as the underdog against Alcaraz, but certainly the Spaniard will not take him lightly. While the world will have their eyes fixed on that game, one reckons it is time he calls it a day - irrespective of the result. He is 38 and is not getting any younger.

Djokovic should take into account that after the Friday night semis, he now has more respect from tennis fans everywhere. That level of fandom will only grow if he beats Alcaraz for sure, but has to take his body into consideration here. If he wins, he makes it 25 Grand Slams, but even if he does not - a retirement call would still be an understandable and even commendable decision as he has nothing to prove to anyone after more than two decades in the game.