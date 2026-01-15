BWF Issues Official Statement, Backs Delhi for India Open World Badminton Championship 2026

New Delhi: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has engaged with players and teams participating in the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026 to review the playing and facility conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, following feedback from athletes and media coverage during the tournament.

In an official statement, the BWF said that feedback received from players, both positive and constructive, was valuable in shaping not only the ongoing tournament but also future championships. The federation acknowledged the concerns raised publicly by players and noted that assessments were conducted throughout the event.

The BWF said that seasonal challenges, including haze and cold weather, affected air quality and indoor temperature at the venue during the week, creating operational difficulties. However, it maintained that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade over the earlier KD Jadhav Stadium, particularly in terms of infrastructure.

While acknowledging that certain areas required attention, including general cleanliness, hygiene and animal control, the BWF stated that the Badminton Association of India (BAI) acted swiftly to address the issues. It added that players had also highlighted improvements in key areas such as the playing surface, flooring, gymnasium and medical facilities.

According to the federation, the move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex offers more space for athletes and officials and meets BWF Field of Play requirements for hosting major events, including the BWF World Championships. The BWF said insights gathered during the India Open would guide further upgrades ahead of the World Championships scheduled in August, when seasonal conditions are expected to be less severe.

Reiterating its commitment to providing a safe and high-quality environment for all participants, the BWF thanked players and teams for their feedback and said it would continue working closely with the BAI to improve standards.

