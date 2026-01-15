Updated 15 January 2026 at 21:03 IST
BWF Issues Official Statement, Backs Delhi for India Open World Badminton Championship 2026
The BWF engaged with athletes at the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026 to evaluate conditions at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, responding to positive and constructive feedback. While acknowledging issues like cleanliness and hygiene, the BWF praised infrastructure improvements over KD Jadhav Stadium.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has engaged with players and teams participating in the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026 to review the playing and facility conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, following feedback from athletes and media coverage during the tournament.
In an official statement, the BWF said that feedback received from players, both positive and constructive, was valuable in shaping not only the ongoing tournament but also future championships. The federation acknowledged the concerns raised publicly by players and noted that assessments were conducted throughout the event.
The BWF said that seasonal challenges, including haze and cold weather, affected air quality and indoor temperature at the venue during the week, creating operational difficulties. However, it maintained that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade over the earlier KD Jadhav Stadium, particularly in terms of infrastructure.
While acknowledging that certain areas required attention, including general cleanliness, hygiene and animal control, the BWF stated that the Badminton Association of India (BAI) acted swiftly to address the issues. It added that players had also highlighted improvements in key areas such as the playing surface, flooring, gymnasium and medical facilities.
Advertisement
According to the federation, the move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex offers more space for athletes and officials and meets BWF Field of Play requirements for hosting major events, including the BWF World Championships. The BWF said insights gathered during the India Open would guide further upgrades ahead of the World Championships scheduled in August, when seasonal conditions are expected to be less severe.
Reiterating its commitment to providing a safe and high-quality environment for all participants, the BWF thanked players and teams for their feedback and said it would continue working closely with the BAI to improve standards.
Advertisement
The statement follows controversy at the India Open after players complained about poor conditions at the venue, including pigeon droppings on courts and the presence of monkeys inside the stadium. The issue gained wider attention after a top international badminton player reportedly walked out of the venue in protest, prompting criticism on social media and raising concerns over hygiene and player safety during the tournament.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 15 January 2026 at 21:03 IST