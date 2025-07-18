Arjun Erigaisi Defeats Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Seals Historic Semifinal Spot At Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour In Vegas

Arjun Erigaisi, the Indian grandmaster and World number five-ranked chess player, has made history at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour. The superstar Indian chess player has reached new heights after defeating Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the tournament quarterfinals. It is a historic moment for Erigaisi as he has become the first Indian to secure the semifinal spot in the prestigious freestyle chess event in Las Vegas.

Arjun Erigaisi Becomes First Indian To Reach The Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour Semis

The Indian Gramdmasters have reached new heights in the realm of chess with their strong presence in global competitions. With D Gukesh being the reigning world champion, the pressure remains on the youngster as he carries the legacy ahead. With the freestyle chess tournament happening in full swing at Las Vegas, the Indian representation has been strong. Arjun Erigaisi has reached new heights in the tournament.

World number five Arjun Erigaisi has become the first Indian to qualify for the semifinal at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 21-year-old defeated world number 07 Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the quarters to seal himself a spot and advance in the prestigious tournament.

In the quarterfinal match, Erigaisi had clinched the first rapid game and went on to secure a draw in the second one to eliminate the Uzbek-based Grandmaster. The 21-year-old Arjun had began with a strong showcase at the round robin part by picking up four points in the seven games he has played. he went on to wen three, while two games ended in a draw.

Arjun Erigaisi Pitted Against Levon Aronian Next In Semifinals

Arjun Erigaisi has had a solid 2025 season, picking up breakthroughs and enhance India's presence in the global chess circuit. The 21-year-old has already secured the 2800 rating milestone, which is a significant milsetone in chess. The Indian Grandmaster continues to scale new heights with his performance in the particular chess format.