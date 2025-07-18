Felix Baumgartner, Daredevil Who Jumped From The Stratosphere, Dies In Paragliding Accident At Age 56

Felix Baumgartner after successfully jumping from a space capsule lifted by a helium balloon in Roswell in 2012 | Image: AP

Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner has died in a paragliding accident in Italy's Porto Sant’Elpidio on Thursday, July 17th.

Felix Baumgartner, 56, is known for his record-breaking jump from the stratosphere.

According to CNN, the Austrian skydiver lost control while paragliding in Porto Sant’Elpidio and crashed into a hotel swimming pool. As per reports, Baumgartner's paraglider struck a woman at the hotel; however, she was not seriously injured in the accident.

Red Bull Pays Tribute To Felix Baumgartner

The Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner was a Red Bull athlete.

Following his death in a paragliding accident, Red Bull issued a statement and condoled the death of the 56-year-old.

"Thank you, Felix. Thank you for being exactly who you were. Clear, demanding and critical. With others, but most of all with yourself. You were unyielding once you set your mind to something. Debating with you was only a good idea if one came prepared with solid arguments. You never took the easy road and this made you stand out," Red Bull stated.

Red Bull hailed the Austrian skydiver for always taking up the greatest challenges and mastering them.

"You always sought out the greatest challenges and mastered them with sharp thinking, relentless precision and a good dose of courage. You delved deep into every project. No detail was too small, no risk too great – as long as you could calculate it," it added.

Just a few hours before his death, Felix Baumgartner took his official Instagram handle and shared a story where it's written "too much wind", which proves that the challenging condition the Austrian skydiver faced while paragliding in the coastal city, Porto Sant’Elpidio in Italy.

Felix Baumgartner's final Instagram story just hours before his death. Image: Instagram/@therealfelixbaumgartner

Felix Baumgartner, Known For Breaking The Sound Barrier