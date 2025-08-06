Chennai Grand Masters Event Rescheduled To August 7 Due To Fire Accident In Tournament Venue, Players Safe

Updated 6 August 2025 at 15:43 IST
The Chennai Grand Masters event experienced a delay because of an unforeseen accident at the tournament's venue. A fire at the event venue prompted the postponement of the tournament. The tournament will commence on August 7, 2025
Despite the mishap, the participants are safe and have been shifted to a nearby hotel.
The Chess event in Chennai is expected to feature some of the biggest talents in action, particularly Arjun Erigaisi, who will lead the Indian side in the tournament.
Ahead of the Chennai Grand Masters 2025 event, an electric fire broke out on the ninth floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The grandmasters and challengers were staying on the premises.
According to ChessBase India, the entire hotel had become difficult to breathe due to the smoke. As a result, everyone had to be evacuated.
Srinath Narayanan, the tournament director and Indian Grandmaster, shared an update on the situation, revealing that the tournament has been deferred by a day because of a fire breakout at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
"Fire at Hotel Hyatt Regency last night, the venue of the Chennai GM. All the players are safe and shifted to another hotel nearby. Tournament postponed by a day,” Srinath Narayanan tweeted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).
GM Narayanan also shared a revised schedule of the Chennai Grand Masters 2025.
As soon as the fire incident happened, the organisers took major steps to ensure that the tournament remained uninterrupted. Round one of the Chennai Grand Masters has been shifted to August 7, and the rest day on August 11 now stands cancelled.
Reports also stated that the grandmasters, challengers and officials were provided accommodation at the Hotel Pullman for the night after the evacuation. The players would return to the Hotel Hyatt Regency on August 6.
The Chennai Chess Masters will commence on August 07, with India's Arjun Erigaisi set to lock horns with Awonder Liang in round one of the Masters Pairings.
