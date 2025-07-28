Young Sensation Divya Deshmukh On Cloud Nine After Her Triumph At FIDE Women's World Cup 2025: 'I Need Time To Process It'

Divya Deshmukh in an interview after winning in the semi-final of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 | Image: X/@FIDE_chess

FIDE Women's World Cup 2025: After her majestic win at the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final, India sensation Divya Deshmukh opened up on her victory, saying that she still needs time to process it.

Divya Deshmukh sealed the title after beating Koneru Humpy in the final match of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, on Monday, July 28th.

After the two games between Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy in the final ended in a draw, the summit clash moved into the tie-breaker.

Divya and Humpy stated the tie-break with a draw. Later, the 19-year-old made a comeback and clinched a 1.5-0.5 win on Monday, July 28th.

Divya Deshmukh Opens Up On Her Win In The Final Clash At FIDE Women's World Cup 2025

While speaking after the win, Divya Deshmukh said that it was her fate to get the Grandmaster title in such a manner.

“I need time to process it. I think it was fate, me getting the Grandmaster title this way. Because before this, I didn’t even have one norm, and before this tournament, I was thinking ‘Oh, where can I get my norm’ and now I’m a Grandmaster,” Divya Deshmukh said in an interview to FIDE.

Even after the win at the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, Divya pledged to work harder, saying that she needs to learn end games. The 19-year-old added that at some point in the final clash, she messed up. Divya further added that it should have been an easy win for her over Koneru Humpy.

“I definitely need to learn endgames. I’m pretty sure at some point I messed it up. I’m not sure how. It should have been an easy win. I think I should not allow g4. But I think maybe I should just go rook a3, rook f3, rook g3, and that should be a win,” she added.

Divya, Humpy Confirm Spot In The Candidates

Both Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy have confirmed their places in the Candidates after they made it into the final of the World Cup 2025.