Published 13:42 IST, September 22nd 2024
Chess Olympiad: Gukesh defeats Caruana as India approaches its first Gold
Grandmaster and World Championship challenger D Gukesh put it across Fabiano Caruana of United States to raise visions of a maiden gold medal for the Indian men in the 45th Chess Olympiad.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chess Olympiad: Indian men blank Morocco; women outclass Jamaica | Image: @ChessbaseIndia
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:42 IST, September 22nd 2024