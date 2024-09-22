sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:42 IST, September 22nd 2024

Chess Olympiad: Gukesh defeats Caruana as India approaches its first Gold

Grandmaster and World Championship challenger D Gukesh put it across Fabiano Caruana of United States to raise visions of a maiden gold medal for the Indian men in the 45th Chess Olympiad.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chess Olympiad: Indian men blank Morocco; women outclass Jamaica
Chess Olympiad: Indian men blank Morocco; women outclass Jamaica | Image: @ChessbaseIndia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
