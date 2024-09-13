sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 23:59 IST, September 13th 2024

Chess Olympiad: Indian women beat Switzerland 3-1

A shock defeat for D Harika on the top board did not deter the other young Indian women as R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agarwal scored big victories to ensure a 3-1 win over Switzerland that kept them in joint lead on six match points in the 45th Chess Olympiad here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh
Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh | Image: Maharashtra Chess Association
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:59 IST, September 13th 2024