Chess Olympiad: Indian women beat Switzerland 3-1
A shock defeat for D Harika on the top board did not deter the other young Indian women as R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agarwal scored big victories to ensure a 3-1 win over Switzerland that kept them in joint lead on six match points in the 45th Chess Olympiad here on Friday.
Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh | Image: Maharashtra Chess Association
