Advertisement

D Gukesh, one of India's finest Grandmaster created history today as he emerged as champion in the Candidates Chess 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

Winning the Candidates tournament at just 17 years of age, D Gukesh has become the youngest contender for the Chess World Championship.

Advertisement

Not only that Gukesh is only India's second Grandmaster after GM Vishwanathan Anand to qualify for the Chess World Championship final in its classical format.

Also Read | D Gukesh Sheds Light On His Historic Win

Advertisement

Gukesh reveals the biggest reason behind his win

Post his glory at the FIDE Candidates in Toronto, Gukesh Dommaraju in an exclusive chat with Republic TV revealed his process, psyche and composure during a tournament.

Advertisement

In the exclusive chat with Republic TV, Gukesh revealed that during tournaments the Grandmaster is completely cut out from the outside world and stays inside his circle.

“When I am in tournaments I am barely in touch with the outside world. I have a few people whom I talk to and mostly I just stay in a circle”, revealed Gukesh.

Advertisement

According to Gukesh, this helps him focus on his game during the tournament and reveals that the biggest reason behind his success is that he completely manages to avoid distractions.

He feels that the credit for him staying focused completely goes to his father, coach and team as they manage to keep him away from distractions.

Advertisement

“In Toronto, My father and my coach kept me away from distractions. I was able to freely focus only on my games. That is a huge luxury to have and the full credit of keeping me away from distractions should go to my team and the people whom I am close to", revealed Gukesh.

#EXCLUSIVE | My father and my coach kept me away from distractions. I was able to freely focus only on my games. That is a huge luxury to have: Gukesh tells Republic's @RakshitaMisra



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8#Chess #Gukesh #India pic.twitter.com/tK93FKpJwm — Republic (@republic)

Also Read | India's D Gukesh wins FIDE Candidates Championship, makes history

Gukesh triumphed at the FIDE Candidates tournament after a thrilling last round in the finals which saw him hold Hikaru Nakamura to a draw with black pieces.

Advertisement



