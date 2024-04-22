Advertisement

It is a historic moment for India as D Gukesh, one of the country's leading chess grandmasters, has secured a win at the Candidates tournament after capping off a final round thriller in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday. The 17-year-old grandmaster now has a massive opportunity to challenge for the World Championship title down the road. Gukesh Dommaraju has scripted history after he became the youngest man to win the prestigious tournament, which is a huge milestone.

At the FIDE Candidates tournament, D Gukesh held himself as a solid competitor as he won five out of the six games, one losing to Alireza Firouzja of France, as he made his way towards a historic win. He is now the second-only Indian to qualify for a World Championship Final in the classical format. The first Indian person to ever do this was GM Viswanathan Anand.

To secure a title win, the 17-year-old held Hikaru Nakamura to a draw with black pieces in the final-round match. Moreover, the game between GMs Ian Nepomniachtchi and Fabiano Caruana also ended in a thriller of a draw. It was enough for Gukesh to emerge as the winner, as The Great Hall was lit up after the 17-year-old's win.

From being not considered as a favourite in the tournament to sweeping it entirely, Gukesh has had a wild ride so far. The 17-year-old has now qualified for the ultimate prize, where he will face Ding Liren of China for the World Championship Final and will be the first teenager to reach the summit clash.

To understand the magnitude of the achievement, Grandmasters Gary Kasparov and Magnus Carlsen were 22 when they became the Chess World Champions, and Gukesh has the opportunity to etch his name in gold in the game's history when he encounters Ding Liren down the road.