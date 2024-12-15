Diljit Dosanjh's Heartwarming Gesture For World Champion Gukesh At His Concert Goes Viral - WATCH

In a heartwarming moment, popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his "Dil-Luminati" concert in Chandigarh to India's chess sensation, D Gukesh. The 18-year-old Gukesh made history by becoming the youngest-ever world chess champion, defeating China's Ding Liren in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 title.

Diljit Dosanjh's gesture was a tribute to Gukesh's incredible achievement, which has sent shockwaves of excitement throughout India. "I dedicate the show to Gukesh because he had thought of becoming a world champion and he became," Dosanjh said, highlighting Gukesh's determination and hard work.

After Gukesh was crowned the chess world champion, an old video of the Indian grandmaster went viral where he could be heard saying he wanted to become a world champion.

Gukesh's victory is all the more remarkable considering he is only the second Indian Grandmaster, after the legendary Viswanathan Anand, to win the World Chess Championship title. His win has broken Garry Kasparov's record, which had stood since 1985. Kasparov was he youngest to win the world championship at age 22 before Gukesh broke the record this week.

India's D Gukesh, the newly crowned world chess champion, demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination throughout his campaign against China's Ding Liren. Here's a breakdown of the thrilling match:

Gukesh's campaign began with a loss in the first game, but he quickly rebounded with a draw in the second game and a crucial win in the third. The two players then engaged in a series of seven consecutive draws, showcasing their evenly matched skills.

In Game 11, Gukesh seized the initiative, taking a 6-5 lead. However, Ding Liren refused to back down, equalizing the score at 6-6 in Game 12. The tension continued to build as the two players battled to a draw in Game 13, leaving the score tied at 6.5-6.5.

The decisive moment arrived in Game 14, when Ding Liren committed a costly mistake, paving the way for Gukesh's triumphant victory.