FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, And Here's All You Need To Know

FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 31, and will run till November 27. The prestigious tournament will be held in Goa, India.

Star chess players from all over the world will be traveling to India's Goa to take part in the marquee event. A total of 206 players will lock horns with each other to clinch the prestigious title.

The 2025 edition of the FIDE Chess World Cup will be played in a two-game knockout format across eight rounds. Every round will include two classical games between the opponents paired on days one and two. A tie-break will also be held on the third day if the match ends in a tie.

The FIDE Chess World Cup takes place every two years. In the 2023 edition, it was Magnus Carlsen who clinched the FIDE Men's World Cup title after beating R Praggnanandhaa. Meanwhile, India's Divya Deshmukh won the FIDE Women's World Cup 2023. The FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 took place in Baku in Azerbaijan.

FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: Schedule And Timings

All the matches at the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 will be played at 3 PM IST.

Round 1: November 1-2

Round 2: November 4-6

Round 3: November 7-9

Round 4: November 11-13

Round 5: November 14-16

Quarter-finals: November 17-19

Semi-finals: November 21-23

Finals: November 24-26

FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: Live Streaming

The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 will not be live televised. However, the prestigious event will be live-streamed on FIDE's official YouTube channel.

FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: List Of Indian Players Participating