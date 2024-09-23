Published 15:57 IST, September 23rd 2024
Finally I'm glad to win Chess Olympiad after 20 years: D Harika
Veteran D Harika had to endure a long wait to realise her dream of winning the prestigious Chess Olympiad title but she was finally glad to have achieved it even though she was not satisfied with her performance in the event in Budapest.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harika Dronavalli beat Azerbaijan's Gunay Mammadzada in the final round of the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest | Image: FIDE/Mark Livshitz
