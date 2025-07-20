Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Praggnanandhaa Stuns World Number One Magnus Carlsen Again In Las Vegas

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa registered another win over world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam in Las Vegas. This was Praggnanandhaa's second win over Carlsen as he got the better of the Norwegian in the classification game for the quarterfinal.

Praggnanandhaa was playing with the white piece and forced Carlsen to resign after 43 moves. This game happened to be the qualification for the semifinal game.

Pragg took the first game 1-0 and went on to outplay Carlsen. The Norwegian's title hopes were already dashed with a loss against Levon Aronian earlier and Praggnanandhaa too lost to Fabiano Caruana, ending his sensational run.