Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 20 July 2025 at 10:28 IST

Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Praggnanandhaa Stuns World Number One Magnus Carlsen Again In Las Vegas

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen again in the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam in Las Vegas.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
R Praggnanandhaa Magnus Carlsen
R Praggnanandhaa registered a shock win over Magnus Carlsen. | Image: X/@ChessBaseIndia screengrab

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa registered another win over world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam in Las Vegas. This was Praggnanandhaa's second win over Carlsen as he got the better of the Norwegian in the classification game for the quarterfinal.

Praggnanandhaa was playing with the white piece and forced Carlsen to resign after 43 moves. This game happened to be the qualification for the semifinal game.

Pragg took the first game 1-0 and went on to outplay Carlsen. The Norwegian's title hopes were already dashed with a loss against Levon Aronian earlier and Praggnanandhaa too lost to Fabiano Caruana, ending his sensational run.

(More To Follow)

Published 20 July 2025 at 10:28 IST