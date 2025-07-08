World Champion D Gukesh & Arjun Erigaisi Headline FIDE Grand Swiss, With Candidates Berth On The Line

Reigning World Champion D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, two of India's leading grandmasters, would be in action in the fourth FIDE Grand Swiss as the top two seeded players. With a spot in the Candidates at the line, all the participants would put in the effort to emerge victorious.

D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi Stand At FIDE Grand Swiss As Top Two Seeds

The Fourth FIDE Grand Swiss is all set to happen in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, which would help the leading Chess Grandmasters to secure a spot in the prestigious Candidates tournament. Competitors from all around the world would be a part of the upcoming chess event. Multiple Indian GMs are expected to be a part of the event, which would be hosted in an 11-round Swiss format tournament featuring 172 players in the Open and the Women's category.

Arjun Erigaisi and Reigning World Champion D Gukesh have been seeded as the number one and two seeded players for the FIDE Grand Swiss, respectively. Nodirbek Abdusattorov stands at number three, while R Praggnanandhaa is seeded fourth. World number 8 Alireza Firouza is ranked in fifth place, while Grandmasters Ian Nepomniachtchi, Anish Giri, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Levon Aronian, and Vladimir Fedoseev complete the top 10 in the Open section.

In the Women's Grand Swiss, former World Champion Tan Zhongyi is the top participant, while Koneru Humpy, Anna Muzychuk and Kateryna Lagno are also on the list. R. Vaishali, who won the Grand Swiss Women's in 2023, is also a part of the tournament.

Why FIDE Grand Swiss Would be Crucial For A Chess Grandmaster?

The FIDE Grand Swiss is a qualifying stage for the Grandmasters, as the top two Grandmasters in the open and women's events would receive automatic qualification for the 2026 Candidates. The challenger for the World Championship title would be determined in the mega stage.

Additionally, the Grand Swiss has received a significant increase in the prize pool as the funds in the Open Event stand at US$625,000. The women's competition was also boosted, with the current prize fund standing at US$230,000.