WATCH: D Gukesh Obliges Fans With Autographs and Selfies Just Moments After Beating Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 Of Norway Chess 2025

Norway Chess 2025: Another day, another achievement for Indian Grandmaster and the reigning World Chess Champion D. Gukesh. It is unthinkable on many levels for someone to beat the legendary Magnus Carlsen in the classical chess format, but D. Gukesh has managed to do it, and he has pulled it off in a stunning fashion. By his own admission, D Gukesh had almost lost the game, but his calm and composed demeanor helped him get the better of the Norwegian chess grandmaster.

Just moments after Gukesh defeated the Norwegian chess grandmaster, fans mobbed him for selfies and autographs. The World Champion, after his heroics in the World Chess Championships last year, has become a household name, and he has turned things around for himself remarkably well in the Norway Chess 2025 championship. In a video posted on Norway Chess 2025's official Instagram handle, Gukesh can be seen signing autographs, and fans clicking selfies with him. 'No words can describe the energy at the venue after Gukesh beat Magnus,' wrote Norway Chess 2025 on their official Instagram account.

Gukesh Uses The 'Time Scramble' Strategy To Defeat Magnus Carlsen

Magnus Carlsen is not just any other player; the Norwegian holds the distinction of being the third-youngest grandmaster in history. This speaks volumes about Gukesh's win and the sheer display of his dominance in the ongoing Norway Chess 2025 Championship. Carlsen had started as the favorite, and he almost got the better of Gukesh, but the world champion used the time scramble strategy to outsmart the world number one.

'Luckily, he got into a time scramble. One thing I learned from this tournament is that time scrambles can get out of control,' said Gukesh after the match. Gukesh's win irked Magnus to such a level that he slammed the table in frustration after losing the game.

Gukesh's Dominant Show In Norway Chess 2025