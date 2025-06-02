What Is 'Time Scramble' Strategy That World Champion D Gukesh Used To Defeat Magnus Carlsen In Norway Chess 2025? Here's A Detailed Explanation

Norway Chess 2025: Indian Grandmaster and the reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju defeated Magnus Carlsen in the ongoing Norway Chess 2025. Gukesh, who had started the competition with consecutive losses, has managed to turn things around, and he now looks like one of the favorites to clinch the title. The youngest world champion outsmarted the legendary Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025.

Magnus Carlsen looked all set to win the match against D. Gukesh, but the Indian Grandmaster used a 'Time Scramble' strategy that piled up the pressure on Magnus Carlsen, and he eventually ended up losing the match.

Here's What The 'Time Scramble' Strategy Is

The 'Time Scramble' strategy is not a very complex strategy to understand. The 'Time Scramble' strategy is a situation in which two players have very little time remaining on their clock, and it is often used to build pressure on the opposition, which leads to them making inaccurate moves. Here are all the scenarios that the 'Time Scramble' strategy brings into play:

Mounting Pressure: The biggest advantage of the 'Time Scramble' strategy is that it allows the players to create pressure on their opposition. The strategy does not allow the players to make calculated moves, and hence it results in them making hasty decisions.

Forcing Errors: A sport as strategic as chess requires players to make calculated moves and outsmart their opposition. Since the 'Time Scramble' strategy leaves the players with very little time, it can lead to players sacrificing their calculated moves and making errors at a crucial point in the game.

Survival Dilemma: The fabled and much-talked-about 'Time Scramble' strategy is a double-edged sword. The players can also look to survive and avoid losing time.

High-Risk Tactics: Just as the name suggests, this strategy is all about time and how the players choose to see it out. It is a high-risk, high-reward strategy. Supposedly, if a player ends up checking the opponent's king, it might force them to take a hasty decision, which on many occasions might result in them losing the game.

Gukesh Dommaraju Takes Massive Strides in Norway Chess 2025