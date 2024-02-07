Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Gukesh finishes joint second in Masters, Mendonca wins Challenger

Grandmaster D Gukesh endured a heartbreak in the final tie-breaker against Wei Yi of China and had to be content with a joint second place finish at the tata steel masters chess tournament here.

Press Trust Of India
D Gukesh
D Gukesh | Image:International Chess Federation
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Grandmaster D Gukesh endured a heartbreak in the final tie-breaker against Wei Yi of China and had to be content with a joint second place finish at the tata steel masters chess tournament here.

Indian Grandmaster Leon Luke Mendonca: The challengers section, defeating compatriot Divya Deshmukh in the 13th and final round.

It was a full day of hard work for Gukesh as he had to win the 13th round game with black against Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran and then prove superior in three tie-break games against last year's winner Anish Giri to qualify for the final.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

