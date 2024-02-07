Advertisement

Grandmaster D Gukesh endured a heartbreak in the final tie-breaker against Wei Yi of China and had to be content with a joint second place finish at the tata steel masters chess tournament here.

Indian Grandmaster Leon Luke Mendonca: The challengers section, defeating compatriot Divya Deshmukh in the 13th and final round.

Advertisement

It was a full day of hard work for Gukesh as he had to win the 13th round game with black against Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran and then prove superior in three tie-break games against last year's winner Anish Giri to qualify for the final.