'Attitude Is Gone Now': Hikaru Nakamura Called Out For USA Checkmate Event Antics After D Gukesh Secures Lead In Clutch Chess

The opening day of the 2025 edition of Clutch Chess Champions Showdown was all about D Gukesh and how the world champion asserted his domination. Clutch Chess is a short and rapid tournament which is featuring star players such as Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana, and D Gukesh.

World Champion D Gukesh sustained a loss to Magnus Carlsen in Round 1, but he registered a quick turnaround and defeated Nakamura 1.5-0.5 in Round 2. He later got the better of Fabiano Caruana 2-0 in Round 3. Gukesh, at the end of Day 1, sits at the top of the points table and is followed by Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura.

Hikaru Nakamura Called Out

As soon as D Gukesh defeated Hikaru Nakamura, netizens called him out for his antics at the USA Checkmate Event. The 'Checkmate: USA vs India' exhibition event had triggered a huge controversy. After Gukesh's loss to Hikaru Nakamura in Arlington, USA, Nakamura shocked everybody by tossing Gukesh's king into the crowd. His act was termed as distasteful, tasteless, and vulgar.

It was later revealed that the tossing of the king was done for entertainment purpose, and Nakamura later addressed the situation. 'This was one of the best in-person experiences I have had as someone who has been playing chess for a very long time. We are so accustomed to celebrating our victories on our own. Even the Indian players, despite losing, had a great time,' Nakamura had said after the game.

The Indian fans have now reacted to Gukesh defeating Nakamura and have called the Grandmaster out. Here are few reactions:

Here's All You Need To Know About Clutch Chess

The competition that will be played from October 25-30 will feature a total of nine rounds (18 games). The tournament will feature three double round-robins with points and prize money increasing in each stage.