India's D Gukesh earned earnest respect from the chess world for winning the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament. Aside from the respect, Gukesh has raked in exorbitant sum for the way he performed. The Grandmaster from Chennai made almost 1 crore INR for playing exceptional chess for three weeks.

Gukesh makes history

After almost three weeks of relentless chess action, India's star Grandmaster D Gukesh has emerged to the fore and won the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament. Gukesh drew with Hikaru Nakamura in round 14 of the competition to thereby take his points tally to 9. The rest of the seven competitors finished behind Gukesh, and as it happened, a historic moment ensued in Toronto, Canada. First time after the 5-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand, an Indian will challenge for the World Championship. Gukesh will square off against the current Chess World Champion, Ding Liren, later in the year.

🇮🇳 Gukesh exiting the venue after winning the 2024 #FIDECandidates! 🔥 🤩 pic.twitter.com/REZMIfOO9q — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess)

Full breakdown of Gukesh's prize money from FIDE Candidates 2024

D Gukesh won the 2024 Candidates Chess competition and earned €48,000 (about Rs 42.6 lakh). He subsequently accumulated €3,500 for every half-point scored. He earned an additional €63,000 (~ Rs 56 lakhs) after finishing with nine points. In total, he won €111,000 (~ Rs 98 lakhs).

Thus, brilliance brings prizes, and in the case of GM D Gukesh, it is deserving to every extent. While monetary benefits come as a huge positive, but Gukesh's victory is priceless and it has yet again put India at the forefront of the Chess map.

At 17, Gukesh is the youngest ever Grand Master to win the FIDE Candidates. Should he beat Ding Liren later in the year then he will become the second World Champion from India, after of course the mighty Viswanathan Anand.

