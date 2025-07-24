Koneru Humpy Stuns China's Lei Tingjie In Semi-Final, Set To Clash With Divya Deshmukh In FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final

FIDE Women's World Cup 2025: India's Koneru Humpy clinched a thrilling victory over China's Lei Tingjie in the semi-final clash of the ongoing FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 in Georgia, on Thursday, July 24th.

Koneru Humpy Set To Face Divya Deshmukh In Final

With the victory in the semi-final, Koneru Humpy made her way into the summit clash of the ongoing FIDE Women's World Cup 2025. In the final clash, Koneru Humpy will square off against her Indian teammate Divya Deshmukh, who confirmed her spot after beating China's Tan Zhongyi in the first semi-final.

Both Humpy and Deshmukh have clinched their Final spot after beating Chinese chess players. It showed India's dominance over China in Chess.

Koneru Humpy Dominates Over Lei Tingjie In Semi-Final Clash

Not just in the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final, but the win over Lei Tingjie helped Koneru Humpy secure a spot in the Candidates tournament, which will be taking place in 2026.

Both Koneru Humpy and Lei Tingjie pushed each other to their limits as fans watched an intense eight-game semi-final thriller. However, in the end, it was India's Humpy who had the last laugh after sealing a 5-3 victory over her Chinese opponent in the semi-final fixture.

In the first two classical games of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final between Humpy and Tingjjie ended up in a draw. The first two rapid rounds were also drawn after neither of the chess players was ready to give a spot. However, in the third rapid round, Lei Tingjie clinched a win. But that didn't let Humpy go down. She made a solid comeback after winning three consecutive final games.

In the fourth Rapid round, Koneru Humpy clinched a win. Later in the Blitz round, it was the Indian who dominated the Chinese player.