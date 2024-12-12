'Dream Big And Pursue Excellence': PM Modi Hails D Gukesh's World Triumph, Calls It Exemplary

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has congratulated Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh after he became the 18th World Chess Champion in Singapore. Gukesh and China's Ding Liren engaged in a thrilling Game 14, but the Chinese Grandmaster resigned after making a blunder. PM Modi congratulated the Indian Grandmaster's efforts and his ‘unwavering determination.’

“Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].