Published 20:08 IST, December 12th 2024
'On Behalf Of Every Indian...': President Droupadi Murmu Congratulates Gukesh On Historic Win
Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren in the 14th game to become the youngest-ever undisputed World Chess Champion.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
In a heartfelt message, Indian President Droupadi Murmu congratulated chess prodigy D Gukesh on his historic win at the FIDE World Championship 2024. 18-year-old Gukesh made headlines by becoming the youngest-ever player to claim the title, bringing immense pride to the nation.
President Murmu congratulates Gukesh
President Droupadi Murmu took to social media to express her admiration for Gukesh's achievement, stating, "Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse. Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future."
D Gukesh's remarkable victory has sent shockwaves of excitement throughout the country, with many hailing him as a chess sensation. Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren in the 14th game to become the youngest-ever undisputed World Chess Champion. He surpassed Russia's Gary Kasparov, who had won the title at the age of 22, as the youngest champion.
Updated 20:08 IST, December 12th 2024