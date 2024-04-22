Advertisement

India's Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has celebrated D Gukesh for his historic triumph at the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament in 2024. Gukesh emerged victorious in the tournament held in Toronto, Canada and became only the second Indian Grandmaster to qualify for the Chess World Championship final in its classical format. At 17 years old, he will be the youngest contender in the Championship's history.

PM Modi took to social media to share his congratulations to D Gukesh,

India is exceptionally proud of @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever player to win the #FIDECandidates!



Gukesh's remarkable achievement at the Candidates in Toronto showcases his extraordinary talent and dedication.



His outstanding performance and journey to the top… pic.twitter.com/pfNhhRj7W2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)