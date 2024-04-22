Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 13:13 IST
'India is exceptionally proud of D Gukesh': PM Modi elated after Gukesh makes history in chess
PM Modi celebrates Gukesh | Image:X/@narendramodi/@FIDE_chess
India's Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has celebrated D Gukesh for his historic triumph at the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament in 2024. Gukesh emerged victorious in the tournament held in Toronto, Canada and became only the second Indian Grandmaster to qualify for the Chess World Championship final in its classical format. At 17 years old, he will be the youngest contender in the Championship's history.
PM Modi took to social media to share his congratulations to D Gukesh,
