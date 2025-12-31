Republic World
Updated 31 December 2025 at 10:57 IST

PM Modi Hails Arjun Erigaisi For Claiming Historic Bronze Medal At FIDE World Blitz Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Arjun Erigaisi for clinching a bronze medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Blitz Championships in Doha.

Anirban Sarkar
Arjun Erigaisi
Arjun Erigaisi | Image: Instagram/@arjun_erigaisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Arjun Erigaisi for clinching a bronze medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Blitz Championships in Doha. Earlier, the Indian grandmaster secured a bronze medal at the World Blitz Chess Championship. 

PM Narendra Modi posted on X, “India's strides in chess continue! Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi for winning the Bronze at the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship in Doha, following his bronze medal in the FIDE Rapid Chess Championship recently. His skills, patience and passion are exemplary. His successes will continue to inspire our youth. My best wishes to him.”

