PM Narendra Modi Commends Divya Deshmukh Following Her Triumph At FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025: 'It Will Inspire Several Youngsters'

FIDE Women's World Cup 2025: After winning the prestigious FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on young sensation Divya Deshmukh, saying that her triumph in the final will inspire several youngsters.

Divya Deshmukh clinched the title after beating her compatriot Koneru Humpy in the Final clash of the Women's World Cup 2025, on Monday, July 28th, in Batumi, Georgia.

In the all-Indian final clash, Divya sealed a win over Humpy in the tie-breaks by 1.5-0.5. The final clash ended in a draw on the first two days of the final, and later moved to the tie-breaker.

Earlier on Monday, the first round in the tie-breaker between Divya and Humpy ended in a draw. Later, the youngster made a remarkable comeback and clinched the title over Humpy. The 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh won the title with the black pieces.

PM Modi Heaps Praise On Divya Deshmukh

Taking to his official X [formerly Twitter] handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a 'historic final' at the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 as both the finalists were Indians.

PM Modi also extended his congratulations to Divya Deshmukh for winning the prestigious title. He also hailed Koneru Humpy, saying that the 38-year-old showed 'immense prowess' in the showdown.

PM Modi also wished Divya and Humpy for their future endeavours.

"A historic final featuring two outstanding Indian chess players! Proud of the young Divya Deshmukh on becoming FIDE Women's World Chess Champion 2025. Congratulations to her for this remarkable feat, which will inspire several youngsters. Koneru Humpy has also displayed immense prowess throughout the championship. Best wishes to both players for their future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

Divya Deshmukh Becomes Fourth Indian To Claim Grand Master Title

With the victory, Divya Deshmukh became the fourth Indian to get the Grand Master title after Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, and R Vaishali.