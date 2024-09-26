Published 15:32 IST, September 26th 2024
PM Modi with chess masters: Of AI, a birthday and India's sporting might
Artificial Intelligence, an upcoming birthday, and the ambition to make India a sporting powerhouse came up for discussion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Olympiad gold-winning Indian chess teams at his residence, seeking to understand their mindset in the high-pressure event.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Praggnanandhaa | Image: PTI
