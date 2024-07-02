Published 14:14 IST, July 2nd 2024
Praggnanandhaa to take on Bogdan-Daniel; Gukesh up against Vachier-Lagrave
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will look to sharpen his game after squandering winning opportunities when he takes on last-placed Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania in the sixth round of the Superbet Classic Chess tournament.
D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023 | Image: Lennart Ootes/Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023
