Published 14:14 IST, July 2nd 2024

Praggnanandhaa to take on Bogdan-Daniel; Gukesh up against Vachier-Lagrave

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will look to sharpen his game after squandering winning opportunities when he takes on last-placed Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania in the sixth round of the Superbet Classic Chess tournament.