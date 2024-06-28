Published 10:30 IST, June 28th 2024
Superbet Classic Chess: Gukesh draws with Nepomniachtchi, Pragg shares point with Vachier-Lagrave
World Championship challenger D Gukesh played out a hard-fought draw with Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, while fellow Indian R Praggnanandhaa shared points with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France in the second round of the Superbet Chess Classic, a part of the Grand Chess tour.
Praggnanandhaa | Image: Adani Sportsline
