Published 10:30 IST, June 28th 2024

Superbet Classic Chess: Gukesh draws with Nepomniachtchi, Pragg shares point with Vachier-Lagrave

World Championship challenger D Gukesh played out a hard-fought draw with Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, while fellow Indian R Praggnanandhaa shared points with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France in the second round of the Superbet Chess Classic, a part of the Grand Chess tour.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Praggnanandhaa
Praggnanandhaa | Image: Adani Sportsline
