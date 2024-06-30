sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:52 IST, June 30th 2024

Superbet Classic Chess round 4: Praggnanandhaa beats Giri, Gukesh draws with Alireza

After missing out on opportunities to win, Grandmaster R Praggnanadhaa finally broke through and scored a hard-earned victory over Dutchman Anish Giri in the fourth round of the Superbet Classic chess tournament here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Praggnanandhaa
Praggnanandhaa | Image: Adani Sportsline
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:52 IST, June 30th 2024