Published 15:52 IST, June 30th 2024
Superbet Classic Chess round 4: Praggnanandhaa beats Giri, Gukesh draws with Alireza
After missing out on opportunities to win, Grandmaster R Praggnanadhaa finally broke through and scored a hard-earned victory over Dutchman Anish Giri in the fourth round of the Superbet Classic chess tournament here.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Praggnanandhaa | Image: Adani Sportsline
15:52 IST, June 30th 2024