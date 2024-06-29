Published 12:53 IST, June 29th 2024
Superbet Classic: Praggnanandhaa let's Gukesh off the hook on a day of draws
After losing to Gukesh in the last Candidates tournament in April earlier this year, Praggnanandhaa had a great opportunity to equalise the score this year but could not find a winning continuation after Gukesh spoiled a drawn endgame.
D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023 | Image: Lennart Ootes/Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023
