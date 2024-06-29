sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:53 IST, June 29th 2024

Superbet Classic: Praggnanandhaa let's Gukesh off the hook on a day of draws

After losing to Gukesh in the last Candidates tournament in April earlier this year, Praggnanandhaa had a great opportunity to equalise the score this year but could not find a winning continuation after Gukesh spoiled a drawn endgame.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa
D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023 | Image: Lennart Ootes/Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:53 IST, June 29th 2024