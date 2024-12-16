The Homecoming Of A Hero As Chess World Champion D Gukesh Returns Home After Achieving Massive Feat

India's newest chess champion Gukesh has taken the country and the world by storm as everyone is in awe of the chess world champion. Gukesh was recently crowned as the youngest chess champion ever as he defeated Ding Liren in their match to achieve the monumental feat.

D Gukesh on Thursday defeated the reigning champion, Ding Liren, to win the FIDE World Championship 2024. The Indian grandmaster became the 18th and the youngest-ever undisputed classical chess world champion. After winning the 14th game, Gukesh broke down in tears after realising the magnitude of his achievement.

India's Chess Champion Gukesh Returns To Chennai After Becoming Youngest World Champion

The youngest world champion in all of Chess, India's D Gukesh has landed in Chennai as he is given a hero's welcome upon his return. As Gukesh landed in Chennai he was greeted by members of the Sports Authority Of India and a few teachers from his school, Velammal International.

He was presented with a shawl and bouquet in light of his massive achievement.

According to reports, Gukesh will be addressing the media shortly and he will then go to his school.

Gukesh Breaks Chess Legend Garry Kasparov's Record As He Becomes Youngest World Champion

Before Gukesh's feat on Thursday, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Gukesh had entered the match as the youngest ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.

Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren in a shocking win as most people expected that the match between the two was headed towards a draw.