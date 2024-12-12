Published 19:27 IST, December 12th 2024
'Proud Moment For India': Viswanathan Anand Pens Heartfelt Note For D Gukesh After His World Triumph
D Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren to become the World Chess Champion in Singapore. He qualified for the Championship after winning the Candidates tournament
Republic Sports Desk
D Gukesh and Viswanathan Anand | Image: X/@vishy64theking
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren: India's D Gukesh scripted history in Singapore as he became the youngest player to be crowned chess champion. At 18 years 8 months 14 day, Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren and shattered the record previously held by Garry Kasparov. Gukesh also became the second Indian to win the FIDE World Chess Championship after Indian grandmaster D Gukesh.
Viswanathan Anand's Heartfelt Post for D Gukesh
18-year-old Chess prodigy D Gukesh has made the entire country proud and is earning prestigious accolades from all across the globe. Gukesh's victory might have resonated with Gukesh as he was the first Indian to win the World Chess Champion title in 2000
Youngest World Chess Champions
- D Gukesh: 18 years 8 months 14 day (December 12, 2024)
- Garry Kasparov: 22 years 6 months 27 days (November 9, 1985)
- Magnus Carlsen: 22 years 11 months 24 days (November 23, 2013)
- Mikhail Tal: 23 years 5 months 28 days (May 7, 1960)
- Anatoly Karpov: 23 years 10 months 11 days (April 3, 1975)
- Vladimir Kramnik: 25 years 4 months 10 days (November 4, 2000)
- Emanuel Lasker: 25 years 5 months 2 days (May 26, 1894)
Updated 19:45 IST, December 12th 2024