Viswanathan Anand Takes Charge As Interim FIDE President After EU Sanctions Arkady Dvorkovich

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand has taken charge as the interim president of the International Chess Federation, or FIDE, after the current chief, Arkady Dvorkovich, has been sanctioned by the European Union. Viswanathan Anand took to social media to confirm the development, and later FIDE also issued a press release in order to confirm Anand's elevation to the presidential role.

Viswanathan Anand Is The New FIDE Interim Chief

Dvorkovich had served as Russia's deputy Prime Minister from 2012 to 2018 and led FIDE from 2018 after he became the president. Anand became his deputy after 2022 and in accordance with 19.2 of the FIDE Charter he will now lead the organisation.

The former Russian Deputy PM's all rights have been suspended and he said that he will challenge EU's decision.

Viswanathan Anand said, "Following the decision by President Arkady Dvorkovich to suspend the exercise of his duties, and in accordance with the FIDE Charter, I have assumed the responsibilities of Interim President.

Advertisement

"I want to thank Arkady for his leadership and for putting the interests and stability of FIDE first.

"Together with the FIDE Council, the administration and our member federations, my focus will be on ensuring continuity and serving the global chess family.

Advertisement