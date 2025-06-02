Norway Chess 2025: Magnus Carlsen Punches Table In Frustration After Loss To D Gukesh, Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Norway Chess 2025: World Chess Champion and Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh continues to make India proud. Dommaraju Gukesh, the youngest World Champion, outsmarted the legendary Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025. Carlsen, who started the match as favorite and has earned himself the reputation of ruling the classical format, fell short as Gukesh continued to display his prowess in the game. The Indian Grandmaster registered a remarkable comeback and registered his first win against the number one in the world. At one point in time, Carlsen looked all set to win and he was eyeing to extend his lead by another three points. Gukesh somehow managed to keep himself calm, and as a result, the Indian Grandmaster ended up pulling off a stunning victory.

Magnus Carlsen Punches Table In Frustration

After the historic win, Gukesh revealed how he managed to pile on the pressure on Magnus Carlsen. 'Luckily, he got into a time scramble. One thing I learned from this tournament is that time scrambles can get out of control,' said Gukesh after the match. The world number 1 was visibly frustrated and he punched the table out of sheer frustration after losing the game to the youngster.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The world number 1 was quick to realize his mistake, and he later patted Gukesh on his back and congratulated him for his remarkable victory. Gukesh too acknowledged the fact that it was a tough game for him. 'I mean, 99 out of 100 times I would have lost. Yeah, just a lucky day,' Gukesh said later.

World Champion Gukesh Continues to Dominate Norway Chess 2025

The 19-year-old Indian Grandmaster and the reigning World Chess Champion has experienced a significant turn in his Norway Chess 2025 campaign.