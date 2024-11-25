Published 14:45 IST, November 25th 2024
World Chess Championship Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE On TV & Online
Check out everything you need to know about D. Gukesh and Ding Liren's 2024 World Chess Championship match at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
It is almost time for some high-stakes chess action as India's chess prodigy, D Gukesh, is all set to face off against China's Ding Liren for the World Chess Championship Final. Gukesh has a chance to make history as he has a chance to not only become the record set by Gary Kasparov in 1985, but he could also become the 18th chess champion. The historic championship tournament, which dates back to the year 1886, will feature two chess titans in a set of games which will crown the 18th champion. Take a look at all the details for the match, including the live streaming details, timings, and more.
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Final Live Streaming: Know All Details For The Mega Chess Event
D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren: When will the World Chess Championship Final Take Place?
The World Chess Championship Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will take place at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren: Where will the World Chess Championship Final Take Place?
The World Chess Championship Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will take place from November 25 from 02:30 PM IST.
World Chess Championship Final between D Gukesh vs Ding Liren: Schedule
November 23, Saturday: Opening ceremony.
November 24, Sunday: Rest
November 25, Monday: Game 1
November 26, Tuesday: Game 2
November 27, Wednesday: Game 3
November 28, Thursday: Rest day
November 29, Friday: Game 4
November 30, Saturday: Game 5
December 1, Sunday: Game 6
December 2, Monday: Rest day
December 3, Tuesday: Game 7
December 4, Wednesday: Game 8
December 5, Thursday: Game 9
December 6, Friday: Rest day
December 7, Saturday: Game 10
December 8, Sunday: Game 11
December 9, Monday: Game 12
December 10, Tuesday: Rest day
December 11, Wednesday: Game 13
December 12, Thursday: Game 14
December 13, Friday: Tiebreaks (if necessary)
December 14, Saturday: Closing ceremony
How to watch the World Chess Championship Final between D Gukesh vs Ding Liren?
The World Chess Championship Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be live-streamed on FIDE's YouTube and Twitch handles, Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.
