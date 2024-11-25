World Chess Championship Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE On TV & Online

It is almost time for some high-stakes chess action as India's chess prodigy, D Gukesh, is all set to face off against China's Ding Liren for the World Chess Championship Final. Gukesh has a chance to make history as he has a chance to not only become the record set by Gary Kasparov in 1985, but he could also become the 18th chess champion. The historic championship tournament, which dates back to the year 1886, will feature two chess titans in a set of games which will crown the 18th champion. Take a look at all the details for the match, including the live streaming details, timings, and more.