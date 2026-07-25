Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 3: Check Out India's Full Schedule, Timing, And Medal Events On July 25

Commonwealth Games 2026: Team India opened their medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with Jhandu Kumar clinching bronze in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting.

Jhandu secured bronze with a best lift of 190kg, scoring 130.9 points. He began with 181kg, then raised the bar to 190kg in his second attempt, briefly topping the standings. In his final try, he attempted a record 196kg but failed, settling for third place.

ALSO READ: India Opens Medal Tally At Commonwealth Games 2026 With Jhandu Kumar Clinching Bronze In Para Powerlifting

India's Full Schedule On Day 3 At CWG 2026

After a successful Day 2 in Glasgow, India aim to continue their strong run at CWG 2026. Here’s India’s complete schedule for Saturday, July 25.

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India will compete in five sports on Saturday, with 3x3 wheelchair basketball joining boxing, bowls, swimming, and artistic gymnastics.

It will be a relatively quiet day for the contingent, with no confirmed medal events unless athletes qualify for finals in artistic gymnastics and swimming.

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The women’s artistic gymnastics team, Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale, and Protistha Samanta, will feature in both individual and team qualification rounds. Earlier, the men’s team failed to make an impact at CWG 2026.

In bowls, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh will represent India in the women’s pairs sectional play, while Putul Sonowal competes in the men’s singles sectional play after winning his opening round.

Sachin Siwach will be the only Indian boxer in action today, beginning his campaign in the men’s 60kg category. In swimming, Dhakshan Shashikumar will race in the men’s 400m freestyle heats.

2:30 PM IST: Artistic Gymnastics : Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale and Protistha Samanta - Women's team and individual qualification rounds . (If they qualify, medal event)

: Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale and Protistha Samanta - . (If they qualify, medal event) 3:50 PM IST: Bowls : India vs Tonga - Women's Pairs Sectional Play .

: India vs Tonga - . 4:00 PM IST: Boxing : Sachin Siwach vs Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) - Men's 60kg Round of 32 .

: Sachin Siwach vs Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) - . 4:19 PM IST: Swimming: Dhakshan Shashikumar - Men's 400m freestyle heats. (If he qualifies, final at 11:30 PM IST)

Glasgow Hosting CWG 2026 After Victoria, Australia Backs Out

Victoria, Australia, was originally set to host CWG 2026 but withdrew, citing soaring costs. Glasgow, host city in 2014, stepped in at short notice, committing to stage only 10 sports across four venues.