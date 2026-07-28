Commonwealth Games Day 6 Live Updates: Sajan Prakash Fails To Qualify For Men's 50m Butterfly Final

Sajan Prakash in action | Image: Swimming Federation Of India

Commonwealth Games Day 6 Live Updates: Indian athletes will return in action as the Commonwealth Games enter day 6 in Glasgow. Nirupama Devi and Harjinder Kaur will be aiming for gold in weightlifting, while Pooja Singh will be in focus in the women's high jump final on Tuesday. India is currently 8th in the medal tally with a total haul of 10 medals including 10 golds.