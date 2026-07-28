Commonwealth Games Day 6 Live Updates: Sajan Prakash Fails To Qualify For Men's 50m Butterfly Final
Commonwealth Games Day 6 Live Updates: Indian Athletes will have a plenty of opportunities to shine on Day 6 of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Commonwealth Games Day 6 Live Updates: Indian athletes will return in action as the Commonwealth Games enter day 6 in Glasgow. Nirupama Devi and Harjinder Kaur will be aiming for gold in weightlifting, while Pooja Singh will be in focus in the women's high jump final on Tuesday. India is currently 8th in the medal tally with a total haul of 10 medals including 10 golds.
Live Blog
Commonwealth Games Day 6 Live Updates: It was a disappointing 5th day for India at the Commonwealth Games as both Tejaswin Shankar and Gurindervir Singh failed to finish on the podium.
Commonwealth Games Day 6 Live Updates: PM Modi congratulates Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla
CWG Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi congratulated Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla for securing a bronze medal in Women's Shot Put F57.
Commonwealth Games Day 6 Live Updates: Disappointing for Sajan Prakash
CWG Live Updates: Sajan Prakash finishes 28th overall and it isn't enough for a place in the Men's 50m Butterfly final.
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Commonwealth Games Day 6 Live Updates: Indian Athletes eyeing multiple medals
CWG Live Updates: India's biggest medal hopes will be in weightlifting as both Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur have qualified for the 63kg and 69 kg final.