Commonwealth Games Day 7, Live Updates: Sanjana Crashes Out Of Women's 77kg Weightlifting Final

Commonwealth Games Live Updates | Image: AP

Commonwealth Games Day 7, Live Updates: Indian athletes will now return in action as the Commonwealth Games enter day 7 in Glasgow. A number of medal contenders will be in focus, starting with Sanjana, who will be gunning for gold in the Women's 77kg weightlifting final. Later, Sreeshankar Murali and Lokesh Satyanathan will also be competing in the long jump final in order to finish on the podium.