Commonwealth Games Day 7, Live Updates: Sanjana Crashes Out Of Women's 77kg Weightlifting Final
Commonwealth Games Day 7, Live Updates: Catch all the live action from Glasgow Commonwealth Games as the competition enters day 7.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Commonwealth Games Day 7, Live Updates: Indian athletes will now return in action as the Commonwealth Games enter day 7 in Glasgow. A number of medal contenders will be in focus, starting with Sanjana, who will be gunning for gold in the Women's 77kg weightlifting final. Later, Sreeshankar Murali and Lokesh Satyanathan will also be competing in the long jump final in order to finish on the podium.
Live Blog
Commonwealth Games Day 7, Live Updates: India is currently 9th in the medal tally and Indian athletes will be hoping to gain some momentum on day 7.
Commonwealth Games Day 7, Live Updates: Hockey India announces men's squad for Asian Games
Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.
Commonwealth Games Day 7, Live Updates: Next swimming to take place
CWG Live updates: Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda will compete for a place in the semis as they feature in men's 200m Freestyle Heats.
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Commonwealth Games Day 7, Live Updates: Disappointing for Sanjana
CWG Live updates: The youngster has failed to succeed in any of her three attempts in snatch and is now out of the competition.
Commonwealth Games Day 7, Live Updates: Sanjana's 1st attempt failed
CWG Live updates: Sanjana's first attempt to lift 94kg but she couldn't get the job done.
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Commonwealth Games Day 7, Live Updates: India will hope to add a number of medals
CWG Live updates: The likes of Murali Sreeshankar, Sanjana and Parul Choudhary will be in action on Wednesday.